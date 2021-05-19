.
.
.
.
Language

Lebanon’s foreign minister asks to quit, after comments strained Gulf ties

Charbel Wehbe, Lebanon's newly appointed foreign minister arrives at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beirut, Lebanon August 4. (Reuters)
Charbel Wehbe, Lebanon's newly appointed foreign minister arrives at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beirut, Lebanon August 4. (File photo: Reuters)

Lebanon’s foreign minister asks to quit, after comments strained Gulf ties

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Beirut

Published: Updated:

Lebanon’s caretaker foreign minister asked the president to be relieved of his duties on Wednesday, the presidency wrote on Twitter, after his comments in a television interview strained ties with his country’s traditional Gulf Arab allies and donors.

Charbel Wehbe, who is a minister in Lebanon’s caretaker government, stoked tensions with remarks on Monday that suggested Gulf states had supported the rise of ISIS and other disparaging comments.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Bahrain summoned Lebanon’s ambassadors and issued formal complaints.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

After meeting President Michel Aoun, Wehbe said he had submitted a request to step down “in light of the recent developments and the circumstances that accompanied the interview I gave to a television station”.

Read more:

Bahrain, Kuwait strongly condemn Lebanon’s FM statements on Saudi Arabia and GCC

UAE expresses strong disapproval of ‘disgraceful, racist’ statements of Lebanese FM

GCC asks Lebanese FM to issue formal apology for ‘unacceptable offenses’

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
UAE, Bahrain offers Sinopharm booster shot for ‘maximum protection’ against COVID-19 UAE, Bahrain offers Sinopharm booster shot for ‘maximum protection’ against COVID-19
Saudi VP shed 25kg in lockdown, does charity triathlon in memory of brother-in-law Saudi VP shed 25kg in lockdown, does charity triathlon in memory of brother-in-law
Top Content
Dubai Police warn public after large wildcat reportedly spotted Dubai Police warn public after large wildcat reportedly spotted
Gaza father who lost entire family in Israeli air strike holds his only surviving son Gaza father who lost entire family in Israeli air strike holds his only surviving son
UAE, Bahrain offers Sinopharm booster shot for ‘maximum protection’ against COVID-19 UAE, Bahrain offers Sinopharm booster shot for ‘maximum protection’ against COVID-19
UAE expresses strong disapproval of ‘disgraceful, racist’ statements of Lebanese FM UAE expresses strong disapproval of ‘disgraceful, racist’ statements of Lebanese FM
Saudi Arabia summons Lebanese ambassador over FM’s ‘shameful comments’ Saudi Arabia summons Lebanese ambassador over FM’s ‘shameful comments’
Palestinian UN ambassador challenges US Biden administration Palestinian UN ambassador challenges US Biden administration
Before you go
Israeli police force throw stun grenades on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque clashes
Israeli police force throw stun grenades on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque clashes
Explore More