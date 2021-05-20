.
Arab Coalition intercepts, destroys Houthi missile launched towards Jizan 

A Houthi drone destroyed by the Arab Coalition. (File photo: Supplied)

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English

The Arab Coalition said it intercepted and destroyed on Thursday an explosive-laden drone launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia towards Saudi Arabia’s Jizan.

The Houthis continue to target civilians and civilian objects, the Arab Coalition said.

The coalition added that it would be taking the operational measures to protect civilians from the Houthis’ terrorist attacks.

Explosive-laden drones, ballistic missiles targeting Saudi Arabia intercepted

Saudi Arabia’s civil defense reports some damage after a Houthi projectile hits Jazan

