Global Village heads brand Index table for Ramadan in UAE: Survey

Visitors are seen at the Global Village in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 10, 2020. (Reuters)
Visitors are seen at the Global Village in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 10, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)

Global Village heads brand Index table for Ramadan in UAE: Survey

Peter Donnelly, Al Arabiya English

Global Village in Dubai has emerged as the top mover in this year’s BrandIndex data from YouGov, with a change in score of +14.2 compared to Ramadan 2020.

Ramadan 2020, the first Ramadan in the midst of the ongoing global pandemic saw reduced marketing activity from many brands as budgets were slashed. By comparing Ad Awareness scores for the Ramadan period this year to the previous year, YouGov have identified some interesting trends in terms of whose communications are reaching more of the adult population in the country.

The top 10 list has been compiled using the Ad Awareness score- which measures whether a respondent has seen any advertising for the brand in the past 2 weeks.

Despite ongoing Covid19 operating procedures in place, Global Village decided to extend its open season into Ramadan this year. This extension, coupled with it being the silver jubilee (25th year) season, saw it promote its 25th world record-breaking event, which clearly reached a wide audience during the Holy Month.

The Ramadan campaign had a positive impact on the brand’s Ad Awareness, raising its score from 20.6 during Ramadan 2020 to 34.8 during Ramadan 2021.

Top Ten movers of Ramadan 2021. (Image: YouGov)
Top Ten movers of Ramadan 2021. (Image: YouGov)

The list of top movers is dominated by destinations and leisure and entertainment venues all vying to attract customers back to their properties after a challenging year. Given Ramadan typically sees families spending more time together, the data highlights that these brands have been pushing their message for people to visit their attractions.

Online retailer, Noon.com was the second best improver this year, with a change in score of +11.1. Aligning with the spirit of Ramadan, the e-retail giant extended daily deals and discounts, giving up to 75 percent off on groceries and household items. The brand noted a significant improvement in its Ad Awareness this festive season vs the previous year.

In third place was Talabat.com, with an Ad Awareness bump of +7.9. The leading food-delivery platform partnered with the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority to launch ‘Ramadan Heroes’ with the aim of providing Iftar meals to those in need. The virtual charity endeavour struck a chord with people and helped the brand enhance its awareness with the public.

Similarly, Starbucks joined the festivities by introducing Ramadan cups as a seasonal edition. Swedish retail giant IKEA and the UAE’s ADNOC also made the top ten list.

