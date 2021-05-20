Saudi Arabia, Greece discuss increasing joint cultural cooperation 

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Farhan met with Greece’s President Katerina Sakellaropoulou to discuss plans to enhance cultural cooperation between the two countries, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Wednesday.

Prince Bandr kicked off his two-day official day visit in Greece with the meeting, which was held at the presidential palace in Athens, according to SPA.

The minister is also expected to hold talks with other Greek officials to look into cultural cooperation between the Kingdom and Greece, as well as visit cultural and heritage monuments such as the Acropolis Museum and the National Gallery.

During the meeting with Sakellaropoulou, Prince Badr said that the Ministry of Culture is keen to cooperate with its Greek counterpart and work on a joint cultural program in the next two years, SPA reported.

The minister also stressed the importance of building cultural cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Greece at a strategic level, adding that the cooperation will contribute to the development of the cultural sector and would help support practitioners and intellectuals in both countries.

The meeting was attended by Saad bin Abdulrahman Al-Ammar, the Saudi ambassador to Greece, and General Supervisor of Cultural Affairs and International Relations Rakan al-Touq.

Prince Bandr also conveyed greetings of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Sakellaropoulou and highlighted the historical ties between the two countries that date back to 1926.

