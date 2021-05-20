.
.
.
.
Language

Saudi Arabia, Greece discuss increasing joint cultural cooperation 

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Farhan meets with Greece’s President Katerina Sakellaropoulou. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Farhan meets with Greece’s President Katerina Sakellaropoulou. (SPA)

Saudi Arabia, Greece discuss increasing joint cultural cooperation 

Followed Unfollow

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Farhan met with Greece’s President Katerina Sakellaropoulou to discuss plans to enhance cultural cooperation between the two countries, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Wednesday.

Prince Bandr kicked off his two-day official day visit in Greece with the meeting, which was held at the presidential palace in Athens, according to SPA.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The minister is also expected to hold talks with other Greek officials to look into cultural cooperation between the Kingdom and Greece, as well as visit cultural and heritage monuments such as the Acropolis Museum and the National Gallery.

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Farhan meets with Greece’s President Katerina Sakellaropoulou. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Farhan meets with Greece’s President Katerina Sakellaropoulou. (SPA)

During the meeting with Sakellaropoulou, Prince Badr said that the Ministry of Culture is keen to cooperate with its Greek counterpart and work on a joint cultural program in the next two years, SPA reported.

The minister also stressed the importance of building cultural cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Greece at a strategic level, adding that the cooperation will contribute to the development of the cultural sector and would help support practitioners and intellectuals in both countries.

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Farhan meets with Greece’s President Katerina Sakellaropoulou. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Farhan meets with Greece’s President Katerina Sakellaropoulou. (SPA)

The meeting was attended by Saad bin Abdulrahman Al-Ammar, the Saudi ambassador to Greece, and General Supervisor of Cultural Affairs and International Relations Rakan al-Touq.

Prince Bandr also conveyed greetings of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Sakellaropoulou and highlighted the historical ties between the two countries that date back to 1926.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture achieves workplace gender balance

Greece signs deal to provide Saudi Arabia with Patriot air defense system: Greek FM

Saudi Arabia chooses lavender as color for ceremonial carpets, symbolizing identity

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Analysis: Biden’s quiet diplomacy may work, but Middle East will ‘follow you home’ Analysis: Biden’s quiet diplomacy may work, but Middle East will ‘follow you home’
UAE, Bahrain offers Sinopharm booster shot for ‘maximum protection’ against COVID-19 UAE, Bahrain offers Sinopharm booster shot for ‘maximum protection’ against COVID-19
Top Content
Dubai Police warn public after large wildcat reportedly spotted Dubai Police warn public after large wildcat reportedly spotted
Israel fires artillery towards Lebanon in retaliation to rockets, says army Israel fires artillery towards Lebanon in retaliation to rockets, says army
US threatens to veto French UN resolution calling an Israeli-Palestinian ceasefire US threatens to veto French UN resolution calling an Israeli-Palestinian ceasefire
IRGC chief says Tehran supports Palestinians’ fight against Israel IRGC chief says Tehran supports Palestinians’ fight against Israel
Saudi VP shed 25kg in lockdown, does charity triathlon in memory of brother-in-law Saudi VP shed 25kg in lockdown, does charity triathlon in memory of brother-in-law
Saudi Arabia reaffirms commitment to Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as capital Saudi Arabia reaffirms commitment to Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as capital
Before you go
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Explore More