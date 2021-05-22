Royal Saudi Air Force, US Air Force conclude joint military exercises: Ministry

The Royal Saudi Air Force and the US Air Force have concluded joint military exercises called the Desert Mirage III, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defense said on Saturday.

The exercises aimed to improve expertise, raise the level of joint combat readiness, and deepen the bonds of cooperation between Saudi and American forces, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) cited the ministry as saying.

The exercises helped the two countries’ forces prepare for any possible attacks that threaten the security and safety of the region, the ministry said.

The Desert Mirage III exercises also showcase Saudi Arabia and the US’ air capabilities and operational integration.

