.
.
.
.
Language

Royal Saudi Air Force, US Air Force conclude joint military exercises: Ministry

The Royal Saudi Air Force and the US Air Force concluded the joint military exercise called the Desert Mirage III. (SPA)
The Royal Saudi Air Force and the US Air Force concluded the joint military exercise called the Desert Mirage III. (SPA)

Royal Saudi Air Force, US Air Force conclude joint military exercises: Ministry

Followed Unfollow

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The Royal Saudi Air Force and the US Air Force have concluded joint military exercises called the Desert Mirage III, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defense said on Saturday.

The exercises aimed to improve expertise, raise the level of joint combat readiness, and deepen the bonds of cooperation between Saudi and American forces, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) cited the ministry as saying.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Royal Saudi Air Force and the US Air Force concluded the joint military exercise called the Desert Mirage III. (SPA)
The Royal Saudi Air Force and the US Air Force concluded the joint military exercise called the Desert Mirage III. (SPA)

The exercises helped the two countries’ forces prepare for any possible attacks that threaten the security and safety of the region, the ministry said.

The Desert Mirage III exercises also showcase Saudi Arabia and the US’ air capabilities and operational integration.

Read more:

Saudi, US ground forces set to launch joint military exercise

US studies weapons sales, military training for Saudi Arabia amid Houthi assault: WSJ

Our relationship with Saudi Arabia should remain robust, Pentagon says

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Israeli raids destroyed 50 pct of Gaza’s water network, affecting 800,000 people: UN Israeli raids destroyed 50 pct of Gaza’s water network, affecting 800,000 people: UN
Exclusive: Snapchat’s CEO reveals new app features, discusses rapid MENA growth  Exclusive: Snapchat’s CEO reveals new app features, discusses rapid MENA growth 
Top Content
Iran displays long-range drone, names it ‘Gaza’ in honor of Palestinians’ struggle Iran displays long-range drone, names it ‘Gaza’ in honor of Palestinians’ struggle
King Salman assures Palestinian President Abbas of Saudi Arabia’s support King Salman assures Palestinian President Abbas of Saudi Arabia’s support
India faces antifungal drug shortage as rare complication adds to COVID-19 woes India faces antifungal drug shortage as rare complication adds to COVID-19 woes
In tactical shift, Iran grows new, loyal elite from among Iraqi militias: Reuters In tactical shift, Iran grows new, loyal elite from among Iraqi militias: Reuters
New Yorkers enjoy new ‘Little Island’ park floating on Hudson river New Yorkers enjoy new ‘Little Island’ park floating on Hudson river
Prince Harry: Pain of Diana’s death pushed me to drink and drugs Prince Harry: Pain of Diana’s death pushed me to drink and drugs
Before you go
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Explore More