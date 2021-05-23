.
Saudi Arabia foils two attempts to smuggle 306 kgs of hashish

Saudi Arabia’s Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority foils two attempts to smuggle 306.5 kilograms of hashish at al-Wadiah Port and Jazan Port. (Saudi Customs)
Saudi Arabia's Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority foils two attempts to smuggle 306.5 kilograms of hashish at al-Wadiah Port and Jazan Port. (Saudi Customs)

Saudi Arabia foils two attempts to smuggle 306 kgs of hashish

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia’s Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority foiled two attempts to smuggle 306.5 kilograms of hashish at al-Wadiah Port and Jazan Port, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported Saturday.

The hashish was found hidden in two trucks that were entering the Kingdom through the two ports.

Al-Wadiah Port customs thwarted an attempt to smuggle 191.5 kgs of hashish after discovering it was hidden in one of the trucks coming through the port, SPA reported.

Similarly, the customs at Jazan Port foiled an attempt to smuggle 115 kgs of hashish, which was also found hidden in the trunk of a truck.

According to the press agency, the Kingdom’s Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority affirmed that land, sea and air port customs “are exerting their utmost efforts in order to maintain safety and security.”

Last month, an attempt to smuggle over 2.4 million amphetamine narcotic tablets into Saudi Arabia was foiled and seized by Saudi Customs.

Explore More