.
.
.
.
Language

UAE’s Mohammed bin Zayed welcomes Gaza ceasefire in call with Egypt’s Sisi

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi received by Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. (Supplied)
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi received by Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. (Supplied)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

UAE’s Mohammed bin Zayed welcomes Gaza ceasefire in call with Egypt’s Sisi

Followed Unfollow

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The United Arab Emirates’ Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed the ceasefire in Gaza and expressed the UAE’s support for Egypt’s efforts aimed at achieving security and stability in the region, in a phone call with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Sunday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported that Sheikh Mohammed, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, praised the Egyptian efforts that led to the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

In the phone call, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi said more effort is needed from the Israeli and Palestinian leaders, stressing that the UAE is ready to work with all parties to maintain the ceasefire, reduce escalation and achieve peace, according to WAM.

The United Nations Security Council on Saturday called for “the full adherence to the ceasefire” in the 11-day conflict between Israel and Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Read more:

King Salman assures Palestinian President Abbas of Saudi Arabia’s support

UN security council calls for ‘full adherence’ to Gaza ceasefire: Statement

Blinken to visit Israel, West Bank to discuss Gaza ceasefire

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
CDC recommends further studies after heart inflammation reported in vaccinated people CDC recommends further studies after heart inflammation reported in vaccinated people
Israeli raids destroyed 50 pct of Gaza’s water network, affecting 800,000 people: UN Israeli raids destroyed 50 pct of Gaza’s water network, affecting 800,000 people: UN
Top Content
Armed man attempts to attack Imam at Mecca’s Grand Mosque Armed man attempts to attack Imam at Mecca’s Grand Mosque
CDC recommends further studies after heart inflammation reported in vaccinated people CDC recommends further studies after heart inflammation reported in vaccinated people
Investigation underway after fire erupts in Lebanon’s Beirut port: Security sources Investigation underway after fire erupts in Lebanon’s Beirut port: Security sources
Hamas defiant with military parade, appearance of top leader Hamas defiant with military parade, appearance of top leader
Democratic Republic of Congo’s Nyiragongo volcano erupts sparking panic Democratic Republic of Congo’s Nyiragongo volcano erupts sparking panic
Elon Musk tweets support for cryptocurrencies compared to traditional currency Elon Musk tweets support for cryptocurrencies compared to traditional currency
Before you go
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Explore More