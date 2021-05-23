UAE’s Mohammed bin Zayed welcomes Gaza ceasefire in call with Egypt’s Sisi

The United Arab Emirates’ Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed the ceasefire in Gaza and expressed the UAE’s support for Egypt’s efforts aimed at achieving security and stability in the region, in a phone call with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Sunday.

Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported that Sheikh Mohammed, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, praised the Egyptian efforts that led to the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

In the phone call, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi said more effort is needed from the Israeli and Palestinian leaders, stressing that the UAE is ready to work with all parties to maintain the ceasefire, reduce escalation and achieve peace, according to WAM.

The United Nations Security Council on Saturday called for “the full adherence to the ceasefire” in the 11-day conflict between Israel and Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

