.
.
.
.
Language

Arab Coalition destroys marine mine by Yemen’s Houthis in Red Sea

Saudi-led coalition spokesman, Colonel Turki al-Malki, speaks during a news conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia March 22, 2021. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri
Saudi-led coalition spokesman, Colonel Turki al-Malki, speaks during a news conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia March 22, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)

Arab Coalition destroys marine mine by Yemen’s Houthis in Red Sea

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The Arab Coalition said on Monday it discovered and destroyed a marine mine planted by Iran-backed Houthis in the south of the Red Sea, Saudi state TV reported.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The discovered marine mine is Iranian made of the ‘Sadaf’ type,” state TV added, citing the coalition.

“Planting marine mines with Iranian support is a dangerous threat to the international maritime traffic and global trade,” the coalition said.

Read more:

Arab Coalition thwarts Houthi attack in south of Red Sea: SPA

US to sanction Houthi officials for their role in Marib offensive: Lenderking

Arab Coalition intercepts, destroys Houthi missile launched towards Jizan

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia’s Seera Group readies itself for influx of international travelers Saudi Arabia’s Seera Group readies itself for influx of international travelers
Abu Dhabi adds six countries to travel green list including US, Germany Abu Dhabi adds six countries to travel green list including US, Germany
Top Content
CDC recommends further studies after heart inflammation reported in vaccinated people CDC recommends further studies after heart inflammation reported in vaccinated people
Rare protests in Oman over jobs draw massive police response Rare protests in Oman over jobs draw massive police response
UAE removed from US intellectual property watchlist UAE removed from US intellectual property watchlist
Bahrain suspends entry from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh due to COVID-19 Bahrain suspends entry from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh due to COVID-19
Abu Dhabi adds six countries to travel green list including US, Germany Abu Dhabi adds six countries to travel green list including US, Germany
Israeli police escort Jewish settlers in visit to al-Aqsa compound in Jerusalem Israeli police escort Jewish settlers in visit to al-Aqsa compound in Jerusalem
Before you go
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Explore More