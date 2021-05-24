.
Arab Coalition thwarts Houthi attack in south of Red Sea: SPA

Arab Coalition Spokesperson Col. Turki al-Maliki AFP
Arab Coalition Spokesperson Col. Turki al-Maliki. (AFP)

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

The Arab Coalition on Monday thwarted an imminent attack launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia in the south of the Red Sea, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

“The Houthi militia continues to threaten shipping lines and global trade,” the Arab Coalition spokesman said.

“The militia uses the Stockholm Agreement as an umbrella to launch hostile attacks from al-Hodeidah Governorate,” the spokesman added.

