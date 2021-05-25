.
Saudi Deputy Defense Minister meets commander of US Central Command

Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman meets with US Marine Corps General Kenneth Franklin McKenzie Jr, commander of the United States Central Command. (SPA)

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman met with US Marine Corps General Kenneth Franklin McKenzie Jr, commander of the United States Central Command, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported Tuesday.

“During the meeting, they discussed the partnership between the Kingdom and the United States, specifically in the defense and military aspects,” SPA reported, emphasizing their important role in maintaining international peace and security, and promoting stability in the region.

The two sides also discussed recent developments in the region and the joint efforts made by the two countries for security and stability.

On Monday, the Arab Coalition said it had discovered and destroyed a marine mine planted by Iran-backed Houthis in the south of the Red Sea, Saudi state TV reported.

“The discovered marine mine is Iranian made of the ‘Sadaf’ type,” state TV added, citing the coalition.

The Royal Saudi Air Force and the US Air Force have concluded joint military exercises called the Desert Mirage III, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defense said on Saturday.

The exercises aimed to improve expertise, raise the level of joint combat readiness, and deepen the bonds of cooperation between Saudi and American forces, SPA cited the ministry as saying.

