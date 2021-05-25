.
UAE to chair UN World Tourism Organization meeting hosted by Riyadh

A view shows buildings and the Kingdom Centre Tower in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Reuters)
A view shows buildings and the Kingdom Centre Tower in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Reuters)

UAE to chair UN World Tourism Organization meeting hosted by Riyadh

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

The United Arab Emirates will chair the 47th meeting of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) Regional Commission for the Middle East, hosted by Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on May 26-27, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported Monday.

The UAE will be represented by an official delegation headed by the country’s Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and SMEs, Dr. Ahmad Belhoul al-Falasi.

The meeting will be attended by Zurab Pololikashvili, UNWTO Secretary-General, along with ministers of tourism of Middle Eastern countries and representatives of the commission’s member states, according to WAM.

“Al-Falasi highlighted the meeting’s importance to supporting the process of sustainable tourism development in the region, noting that it is a leading platform for cooperation in drafting mutual tourism plans, to increase opportunities for the future growth of the tourism sector,” the news agency reported.

The meeting’s agenda will feature topics related to the recovery of the region’s tourism sector, generating recommendations for accelerating recovery and regaining tourism activities to pre-COVID-19 levels.

WAM said the UAE will participate in the inauguration of the UNWTO’s Middle East Bureau in the Saudi capital Riyadh, titled: “Tourism Recovery in the Region.”

