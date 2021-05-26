.
World Tourism Organization to establish headquarters in Saudi Arabia's Riyadh 

In this Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2011 file photo, Saudi Arabian city view with the 'Kingdom Tower', background, and 'Al-Faislia Tower' in Riyadh. Saudi Arabia’s stock exchange has opened up to direct foreign investment for the first time. The decision to open up the Tadawul stock exchange on Monday comes at a crucial time for Saudi Arabia, whose revenue has taken a hit from the plunge in oil prices over the past year. The kingdom is the world’s largest exporter of crude. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar, File)
A general view of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (File photo: AP)
Saudi Vision 2030

World Tourism Organization to establish headquarters in Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh 

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) announced on Wednesday that it will be establishing its first headquarters in the Middle East in Saudi Arabia’s capital city Riyadh.

The announcement came as the Kingdom pledged to donate $100 million to establish a fund to support tourism in cooperation with the World Bank.

Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet on Tuesday had authorized the Minister of Tourism to negotiate and draft a cooperation agreement to develop human capacity through e-learning with the UNWTO, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Wednesday.

The Cabinet also authorized the Minister of Tourism to sign two Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) in the field of tourism with the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism Oman and the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs.

Saudi Arabia's tourism sector will provide 260,000 jobs by 2023, 1 mln by 2030

Saudi Arabia aims to raise the tourism sector’s contribution to its GDP to 10 percent from 3 percent by 2030, the Minister of Tourism Ahmed al-Khatib had announced last year.

Riyadh is hosting the inaugration event of the UNWTO’s Middle East Bureau, titled: “Tourism Recovery in the Region.” The 47th meeting of the UNWTO Regional Commission for the Middle East is being held on May 26-27.

