.
.
.
.
Language

Saudi Deputy Defense Minister meets US, UN Special Envoys to Yemen

Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman meets with the UN Special Envoy for Yemen and US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking in Riyadh. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman meets with the UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths. (SPA)

Saudi Deputy Defense Minister meets US, UN Special Envoys to Yemen

Followed Unfollow

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman on Wednesday met with the United Nations Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths and United States Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking in Riyadh, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

During the meeting with Griffiths, Prince Khalid affirmed the Kingdom’s keenness to support the efforts of the United Nations for a ceasefire and reach a comprehensive political solution to the crisis in Yemen.

The UN Special Envoy for Yemen praised the humanitarian role played by the Kingdom in its endeavor to end the crisis through its comprehensive initiative, which has the UN’s full support, according to SPA.

SPA said that Prince Khalid and the US Special Envoy for Yemen discussed joint efforts made to support the Saudi initiative and UN efforts to reach a ceasefire and a comprehensive political solution to the Yemeni crisis.

Read more:

Saudi FM Prince Faisal says ball is in Houthis’ court for Yemen ceasefire

US blasts Iran-backed Houthis for failing to commit to Yemen ceasefire

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
UAE is now ‘number one’ in world vaccination race: Ministry UAE is now ‘number one’ in world vaccination race: Ministry
Polls open across Syria for presidential elections Polls open across Syria for presidential elections
Top Content
Oman’s Sultan Haitham orders government to implement job schemes following protests Oman’s Sultan Haitham orders government to implement job schemes following protests
Russia and Saudi Arabia prepare for joint manned space mission Russia and Saudi Arabia prepare for joint manned space mission
Iraqi protesters take to streets, decry rising number of targeted killings Iraqi protesters take to streets, decry rising number of targeted killings
Ethiopia began second phase of filling Grand Renaissance Dam early May, says Sudan Ethiopia began second phase of filling Grand Renaissance Dam early May, says Sudan
Russia fines Google 6 mln roubles for failing to delete content deemed ‘illegal’ Russia fines Google 6 mln roubles for failing to delete content deemed ‘illegal’
Most Middle Eastern citizens trust government responses to COVID-19: Report Most Middle Eastern citizens trust government responses to COVID-19: Report
Before you go
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Explore More