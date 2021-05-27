Saudi’s FM, US Secretary Blinken discuss regional challenges in phone call: State TV

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his US counterpart Antony Blinken discussed by phone the “strategic” partnership between their countries and cooperation in dealing with regional and global challenges, Saudi state TV reported on Thursday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Blinken ended a Middle East tour on Thursday aimed at shoring up a ceasefire that ended the worst fighting in years between Israel and Palestinian militants. He visited Jerusalem, Ramallah, Cairo and Amman.

In the phone call, Blinken underscored the importance of bringing together international support for humanitarian and development efforts in Gaza, Price said.

Read more:

Blinken heads home after Middle East tour

Saudi foreign minister discusses latest Palestine developments with US counterpart

US, Egypt working to ensure Palestinians, Israelis live in ‘safety’: Blinken