Saudi Arabia's King Salman, Oman's Sultan Haitham review bilateral ties

Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tarik. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tarik. (SPA)

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman, Oman’s Sultan Haitham review bilateral ties

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz made a phone call on Wednesday to Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tarik during which they reviewed bilateral ties, according to an official statement published by the Saudi Press Agency.

“During the call, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques wished the Sultanate and the brotherly Omani people progress and prosperity. Sultan of Oman expressed his utmost thanks to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques for his brotherly feelings, wishing him continued health and wellness and the people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia further progress and prosperity,” SPA said of the phone call between the two leaders.

The phone call came a day after Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tarik directed his government to “quickly implement operational initiatives” that will lead to the employment of more than 32,000 jobs this year, following days of protests.

According to the directives issued by the Sultan, 2,000 jobs will be given to citizens in the government sector, in addition to providing one million hours for part-time work in government institutions across various sectors.

