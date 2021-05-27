UAE’s Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed arrives in Jordan on official visit

The United Arab Emirates’ Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, arrived Thursday in Jordan’s capital Amman on an official visit, the official Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

Sheikh Mohammed was welcomed by Jordan’s King Abdullah II at Marka International Airport, according to WAM.

“The King of Jordan expressed his pleasure at the visit that mirrors the strong fraternal relations between the two countries and peoples, especially as it coincides with the 75th anniversary of the kingdom’s independence and its first centennial,” WAM reported.

Last month, Sheikh Mohamed expressed to Jordan’s King Abdullah the UAE’s full solidarity with Jordan and its support for all the measures the Kingdom is taking to protect its security and stability.

