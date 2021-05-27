.
.
.
.
Language

UAE’s Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed arrives in Jordan on official visit

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces in the Saudi holy city of Mecca. (AFP)
The United Arab Emirates’ Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, (AFP)

UAE’s Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed arrives in Jordan on official visit

Followed Unfollow

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The United Arab Emirates’ Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, arrived Thursday in Jordan’s capital Amman on an official visit, the official Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Sheikh Mohammed was welcomed by Jordan’s King Abdullah II at Marka International Airport, according to WAM.

“The King of Jordan expressed his pleasure at the visit that mirrors the strong fraternal relations between the two countries and peoples, especially as it coincides with the 75th anniversary of the kingdom’s independence and its first centennial,” WAM reported.

Last month, Sheikh Mohamed expressed to Jordan’s King Abdullah the UAE’s full solidarity with Jordan and its support for all the measures the Kingdom is taking to protect its security and stability.

Read more:

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince calls Jordan’s King Abdullah, expresses full solidarity

UAE’s Mohammed bin Zayed welcomes Gaza ceasefire in call with Egypt’s Sisi

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia to resume entertainment activities for vaccinated individuals Saudi Arabia to resume entertainment activities for vaccinated individuals
Israel’s attacks on Gaza may constitute ‘war crimes’: UN rights chief Israel’s attacks on Gaza may constitute ‘war crimes’: UN rights chief
Top Content
Eight killed, including gunman, in shooting at California railyard: Police Eight killed, including gunman, in shooting at California railyard: Police
German researchers find possible cause for rare COVID-19 vaccines blood clot risk German researchers find possible cause for rare COVID-19 vaccines blood clot risk
One dead, two injured in blast at petrochemical facility in Iran’s Asaluyeh One dead, two injured in blast at petrochemical facility in Iran’s Asaluyeh
Sri Lanka battles fire on vessel loaded with chemicals Sri Lanka battles fire on vessel loaded with chemicals
World Tourism Organization to establish headquarters in Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh  World Tourism Organization to establish headquarters in Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh 
Iraq arrests commander in Iran-backed PMU over activist’s murder: Security source Iraq arrests commander in Iran-backed PMU over activist’s murder: Security source
Before you go
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Explore More