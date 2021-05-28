.
Explosive-laden drone launched by Houthis toward Saudi Arabia intercepted: Coalition

Saudi-led coalition spokesman, Colonel Turki al-Malki, speaks during a news conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia March 22, 2021. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri
Arab Coalition spokesman, Colonel Turki al-Malki, speaks during a news conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia March 22, 2021. (Reuters)
Joanne Serrieh, Al Arabiya English

The Arab Coalition said an explosive-laden drone launched by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis toward Saudi Arabia has been intercepted and destroyed, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Friday.

“The Houthi terrorist militia continues to try to target civilians,” the Coalition said in a statement carried by the news agency.

The Arab Coalition also said, “We are taking operational measures to protect civilians from hostile attempts.”

