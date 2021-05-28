Explosive-laden drone launched by Houthis toward Saudi Arabia intercepted: Coalition

The Arab Coalition said an explosive-laden drone launched by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis toward Saudi Arabia has been intercepted and destroyed, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Friday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The Houthi terrorist militia continues to try to target civilians,” the Coalition said in a statement carried by the news agency.

The Arab Coalition also said, “We are taking operational measures to protect civilians from hostile attempts.”

Read more:

US envoy for Yemen to travel to Saudi Arabia, Oman: State Department

Houthi projectiles fell in Jizan, but no casualties reported: Saudi Civil Defence