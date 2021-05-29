Arab Coalition foils imminent Houthi attack in Red Sea

The Arab Coalition said it had foiled an imminent attack in the Red Sea by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis, according to the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Two remotely piloted booby-trapped boats were destroyed on Saturday opposite the port of Salif before the attempted attack was carried out, the coalition said in a statement carried by the news agency.

“Houthi militia continues to threaten maritime lines and world trade,” the statement added.

On Friday, the Arab Coalition said an explosive-laden drone launched by the Houthis toward Saudi Arabia was been intercepted and destroyed.

