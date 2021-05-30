.
GE completes substation contract for Rabigh-3 desalination plant in Saudi Arabia

GE's Grid Solutions completes turnkey substation contract for Rabigh-3 desalination plant in Saudi Arabia. (File photo: Supplied by GE)

Peter Donnelly, Al Arabiya English

GE Renewable Energy’s Grid Solutions has completed a turnkey contract for a substation to power the Rabigh-3 salt water desalination plant in Saudi Arabia, the company announced. It is one of the world’s largest Sea Water Reverse Osmosis (SWRO) plants that will supply drinking water to the Holy City of Makkah and Jeddah.

GE’s Grid Solutions had secured an Independent Water & Power (IWP) Bulk Supply Joint Project from Rabigh-Three Company, the co-owner and operator of Rabigh-3 IWP plant.

It completed the design, civil works, equipment supply, installation, testing and commissioning of the 380/110 kV substation during the COVID-19 pandemic. Rabigh-3 IWP has the capacity to deliver 600,000 cubic meters of drinking water.

The Saudi Arabian branch of China’s Shandong Tiejun Electric Power Engineering Company contributed to the project too.

Abdulaziz Al Madhi, CEO of Rabigh-Three Company said that the substation serves as a critical link in the commissioning of the Rabigh-3 IWP plant, bringing reliable, uninterrupted and safe drinking water to the residents of Makkah and Jeddah.

“One of the worlds largest such plants, Rabigh-3 IWP is a national asset that adds to the quality of our water services infrastructure. We are delighted to have partnered with GE’s Grid Solutions to deliver high-quality, efficient on-site work to complete the project ahead of schedule.”

GE’s Grid Solutions is also providing training for Rabigh-3 employees at GE facilities as well as on-site.

Rabigh-3 IWP is majority-owned by ACWA Power, a leading Saudi developer, investor and operator of power generation and water desalination plants with assets in 13 countries.

