UAE condemns Houthi drone attack targeting Saudi Arabia

The United Arab Emirates condemned “the Iran-backed Houthi terrorist militias’ attempt to attack civilians and civilian objects in the southern region of Saudi Arabia with an explosive-laden drone,” Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Saturday.

In a statement, the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation reiterated that these “continued terror attacks by the Houthis reflect their blatant disregard for the international community and all international laws and norms.”

The UAE urged the international community to take a stance to stop these repeated acts targeting Saudi Arabia’s security, adding that these attacks are evidence of the Houthi militia’s aim to undermine security and stability in the region.

The Arab Coalition intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone launched by Yemen’s Houthis towards Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait on Saturday night.

The Houthis’ explosive-laden unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) were the latest in a series of escalated attacks on the Kingdom by the Iran-backed militia in Yemen.

