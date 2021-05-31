Aster DM Healthcare partners with Roche Diagnostics for Gulf

Aster DM Healthcare has become biotechnology firm Roche Diagnostics’ strategic partner in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Oman, the healthcare provider announced. The two companies signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Monday.

Through the partnership Aster DM Healthcare’s hospitals, clinics and laboratories across the region can now access advanced diagnostic technology offering efficient systems to support doctors in providing treatment solutions to their patients.

While boosting capabilities to drive operational efficiency essential to meet the rising demand for diagnostics during the pandemic, provision of COVID-19 antibody testing is provided, along with digital solutions and automated laboratory solutions.

In a press announcement the Deputy Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare Alisha Moopen said that the company is determined to stay ahead of the curve by equipping its doctors with advanced systems to offer their patients the best healthcare services it can offer.

“This is a part of our core strategy to introduce smart systems that encourages early and accurate detection that can facilitate timely medical intervention essential to prevent unwanted disease outcomes,” Moopen said.

The General Manager of Roche Diagnostics Middle East said the collaboration is part of the company’s commitment of supporting countries across the Middle East and help raise standards of healthcare.

On the new relationship with Aster Harald Wolf stated: “This partnership will further align our commitment to upscale and expand healthcare opportunities and services to all residents across the UAE, KSA, Oman and Qatar.”

Through the use of Roche’s latest diagnostic solutions Aster DM Healthcare’s facilities will expand its capacity to test for multiple diseases by taking minimal samples from patients.

This will help more vulnerable patients such as the elderly, children, and those living with conditions such as hemophilia or other blood diseases where taking a blood sample is cumbersome and could potentially be dangerous.

The partnership will allow both Aster Hospitals and Roche to continue fulfilling its commitment towards the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of various disease areas, including cardiovascular health, women’s health, infectious diseases.

