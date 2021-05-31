Kuwait’s crown prince, oil minister to visit Saudi Arabia

Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad will lead a delegation, which includes the oil and foreign ministers, on an official visit to neighboring Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, state media reported.

The visit comes amid a separate meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies including Russia on Tuesday.

The group known as OPEC+ is expected to stay the course on its plans to gradually ease supply cuts until July.

Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, which share oilfields in a neutral zone on the boundary of the two countries, last year began production at one of the fields after a five-year hiatus.