Kuwait’s crown prince, oil minister to visit Saudi Arabia

Kuwait's newly appointed crown prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad Al-Jaber al-Sabah gestures before he is sworn in, at the parliament, in Kuwait City, Kuwait October 8, 2020. (Reuters)

Reuters

Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad will lead a delegation, which includes the oil and foreign ministers, on an official visit to neighboring Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, state media reported.

The visit comes amid a separate meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies including Russia on Tuesday.

The group known as OPEC+ is expected to stay the course on its plans to gradually ease supply cuts until July.

Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, which share oilfields in a neutral zone on the boundary of the two countries, last year began production at one of the fields after a five-year hiatus.

