Ajman Police confiscate $8.1 mln worth of counterfeit luxury items

Counterfeit luxury items confiscated by Ajman Police in the United Arab Emirates. (Ajman Police)
Counterfeit luxury items confiscated by Ajman Police in the United Arab Emirates. (Ajman Police)

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

Police officials in the United Arab Emirates’ Ajman have seized 120,000 counterfeit items of international designer brands worth $8,168,155, according to a post on their official Facebook page.

The confiscated items included fake designer watches, handbags, sunglasses, clothes and accessories.

Counterfeit items seized by Ajman Police in the United Arab Emirates. (Ajman Police)
Deputy Director-General of Police Operations at Ajman Police, Brigadier General Khalid Mohammed al-Nuaimi, stated that their criminal investigations department had received a report about several Ajman-based shops that were storing and selling counterfeit goods whilst bearing the trademark of the luxury brands. Some of the brands included Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Boss, Hermes, Chanel, Dior, Cartier, Fendi and Rolex, among others.

The complaint led the department to search the shops that were in question and legally confiscate the products.

The UAE has been actively working towards eradicating the sale of counterfeit goods and was just recently removed from the United States’ intellectual property watchlist by end-May, state news agency WAM reported.

Fake Louis Vuitton items seized by Ajman Police in the United Arab Emirates. (Ajman Police)
Data from the UAE’s Federal Customs Authority (FCA) showed that in 2019, the country was able to seize 67 shops, consisting of 168,251 goods which indicated an increase in seizures from the year before.

The report by the FCA also stated that the growth of e-commerce in the country led to more seizures in mail and express shipments in 2019, compared to 2018 and that the majority of the counterfeit goods had come in from the Philippines that year.

