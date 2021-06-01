Dubai-based Emirates airline restarts flights to Venice to increase trade, tourism

Emirates will resume flights between Dubai and Venice from July 1, offering three flights a week on the route to increase trade and tourism connectivity between the United Arab Emirates and Italy, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported Monday.

According to WAM, the airline will also increase services to Milan from eight to ten weekly flights in July. This will comprise of a daily service on the Dubai-Milan-New York JFK route, and a 3-weekly return flights between Dubai and Milan.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The new flights bring the airline’s total services to Italy to 21 weekly flights to four cities as of July, including five weekly flights to Rome and three weekly flights to Bologna.

“Emirates’ expansion of flight services in Italy follows the start of ‘COVID-Tested flight’ arrangements, which allow its passengers to travel to Italy without quarantine on arrival,” the news agency reported.

Emirates Chairman and Chief Executive, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, said: “We welcome the COVID-Tested flight arrangements and would like to thank the Italian and UAE authorities for their ongoing efforts to ease and facilitate international travel.”

“As a global commercial hub, and home to people from more than 200 nations, Dubai and the UAE have spared no effort to keep communities safe from the pandemic - from our world -leading vaccination program to our bio-safety protocols across all sectors including recreation and entertainment facilities, to schools, businesses and airports,” he added.

Effective June 2, those traveling on Emirates flights to Italy aged two years and above are required to hold a negative COVID-19 PCR test result valid for 48 hours prior to departure.

Read more:

Is it safe to fly again? Aviation expert weighs risks during COVID-19

UAE reports 1,810 new COVID-19 infections, four deaths in 24 hours

Saudi Arabia allows entry of travelers from countries including UAE, US