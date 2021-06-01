.
.
.
.
Language

One dead after vessel capsized at Hodeida port: Yemeni officials

A ship is seen at Hodeidah port in Hodeidah, Yemen May 13, 2019. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
A ship is seen at Hodeidah port in Hodeidah, Yemen May 13, 2019. (File photo: Reuters)

One dead after vessel capsized at Hodeida port: Yemeni officials

Followed Unfollow

The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

A vessel capsized on Tuesday while offloading cargo at Yemen’s Red Sea port of Hodeida, leaving at least one worker dead, Yemeni officials said.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The cargo is owned by the UN food agency, said the officials, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to reporters. It was not immediately clear what caused the vessel to capsize. But the officials said the vessel was old.

The strategic Hodeida port handles about 70 percent of Yemen’s commercial and humanitarian imports.

The World Food Program did not immediately return phone calls seeking comment.

Yemen, already the Arab world’s poorest country, has been caught in a grinding civil war since 2014, when the Iran-backed Houthi militia captured much of the country’s north and the capital of Sanaa, forcing the internationally recognized government to flee.

The following year, the Arab Coalition intervened to wage war on the Houthis and restore the government to power.

The conflict has killed more than 130,000 people and spawned the world’s worst humanitarian disaster.

The UN has warned that 16 million people in Yemen — or about half the population — could face serious food insecurity. Tens of thousands of people already live in famine-like conditions.

Read more:

Photos: Shattered rooms show toll the war on Gaza takes on children

UN envoy says he is frustrated as Yemen ceasefire talks derailed

Houthi militia is spreading fabrications of fake victories: al-Maliki

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Dubai-based Emirates airline restarts flights to Venice to increase trade, tourism Dubai-based Emirates airline restarts flights to Venice to increase trade, tourism
Is it safe to fly again? Aviation expert weighs risks during COVID-19 Is it safe to fly again? Aviation expert weighs risks during COVID-19
Top Content
The end of Iran’s current regime is only a ‘matter of time’: Exiled Iranian prince The end of Iran’s current regime is only a ‘matter of time’: Exiled Iranian prince
Man stabbed to death in Dubai grocery store, one person arrested Man stabbed to death in Dubai grocery store, one person arrested
Turkey to send Russian missile experts home in signal to US, Biden Turkey to send Russian missile experts home in signal to US, Biden
Kuwait’s crown prince, oil minister to visit Saudi Arabia Kuwait’s crown prince, oil minister to visit Saudi Arabia
Iran enriched uranium stockpile 16 times over deal limit: IAEA Iran enriched uranium stockpile 16 times over deal limit: IAEA
China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu, spreading is low risk China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu, spreading is low risk
Before you go
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Explore More