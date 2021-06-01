Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince welcomes Kuwait’s Crown Prince in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman welcomed on Tuesday Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad to Riyadh on first official visit to the neighboring country.
Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad is leading a delegation, which includes the oil and foreign ministers, on an official visit to neighboring Saudi Arabia, state media reported.
The visit comes amid a separate meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies including Russia.
#فيديو_واس— واس الأخبار الملكية (@spagov) June 1, 2021
سمو #ولي_العهد يستقبل سمو ولي العهد بدولة #الكويت لدى وصوله #الرياض.#ولي_عهد_الكويت_في_الرياض#واس pic.twitter.com/zqmGs8yN3K
- Developing