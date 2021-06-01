.
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince welcomes Kuwait’s Crown Prince in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad. (SPA)

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince welcomes Kuwait’s Crown Prince in Riyadh

Rawad Taha, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman welcomed on Tuesday Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad to Riyadh on first official visit to the neighboring country.

Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad is leading a delegation, which includes the oil and foreign ministers, on an official visit to neighboring Saudi Arabia, state media reported.

The visit comes amid a separate meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies including Russia.

- Developing

