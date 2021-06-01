Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince welcomes Kuwait’s Crown Prince in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman welcomed on Tuesday Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad to Riyadh on first official visit to the neighboring country.

Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad is leading a delegation, which includes the oil and foreign ministers, on an official visit to neighboring Saudi Arabia, state media reported.

The visit comes amid a separate meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies including Russia.

- Developing