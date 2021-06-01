Saudi child dies in al-Ahsa hospital after being attacked by 15 dogs

A child in Saudi Arabia died of his injuries in a hospital on Monday after he was attacked two weeks earlier by 15 dogs while on a picnic with his family in Saudi Arabia’s al-Ahsa in the Eastern Province.

“We were on a trip to al-Uqair Beach, and in the beginning, we were sitting and enjoying, and one medium-sized dog came and approached us, at this time Turki [the child] played with him and then about 15 dogs attacked him,” the father of Turki Abdulrahim al-Hamad, the child who died, said in an interview with Alekhbariya.

“I tried to push them away by screaming, the crowd [at the beach] gathered, and the stray dogs fled, at which point the ambulance was called, which arrived half an hour later,” he said, adding that 13-year-old Turki was bleeding nonstop.

Al-Ahsa witnessed a similar incident a year ago, when a group of stray dogs attacked a two-year-old boy on a farm, killing him.

Several Saudi cities also witnessed similar incidents.

Last March, a two-year old Saudi girl, was killed after being attacked by five stray dogs in front of her mother in Riyadh.

