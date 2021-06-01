.
.
.
.
Language

Saudi child dies in al-Ahsa hospital after being attacked by 15 dogs

A Saudi security officer motions to an ambulance at a checkpoint in the Mecca region ahead of the annual hajj pilgrimage. (AP)
A Saudi security officer motions to an ambulance. (File photo: AP)

Saudi child dies in al-Ahsa hospital after being attacked by 15 dogs

Followed Unfollow

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

A child in Saudi Arabia died of his injuries in a hospital on Monday after he was attacked two weeks earlier by 15 dogs while on a picnic with his family in Saudi Arabia’s al-Ahsa in the Eastern Province.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We were on a trip to al-Uqair Beach, and in the beginning, we were sitting and enjoying, and one medium-sized dog came and approached us, at this time Turki [the child] played with him and then about 15 dogs attacked him,” the father of Turki Abdulrahim al-Hamad, the child who died, said in an interview with Alekhbariya.

“I tried to push them away by screaming, the crowd [at the beach] gathered, and the stray dogs fled, at which point the ambulance was called, which arrived half an hour later,” he said, adding that 13-year-old Turki was bleeding nonstop.

Al-Ahsa witnessed a similar incident a year ago, when a group of stray dogs attacked a two-year-old boy on a farm, killing him.

Several Saudi cities also witnessed similar incidents.

Last March, a two-year old Saudi girl, was killed after being attacked by five stray dogs in front of her mother in Riyadh.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia reports 1,245 COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths in 24 hours

Saudi Arabia allows entry of travelers from countries including UAE, US

Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Dubai-based Emirates airline restarts flights to Venice to increase trade, tourism Dubai-based Emirates airline restarts flights to Venice to increase trade, tourism
Is it safe to fly again? Aviation expert weighs risks during COVID-19 Is it safe to fly again? Aviation expert weighs risks during COVID-19
Top Content
The end of Iran’s current regime is only a ‘matter of time’: Exiled Iranian prince The end of Iran’s current regime is only a ‘matter of time’: Exiled Iranian prince
Man stabbed to death in Dubai grocery store, one person arrested Man stabbed to death in Dubai grocery store, one person arrested
Turkey to send Russian missile experts home in signal to US, Biden Turkey to send Russian missile experts home in signal to US, Biden
Kuwait’s crown prince, oil minister to visit Saudi Arabia Kuwait’s crown prince, oil minister to visit Saudi Arabia
Iran enriched uranium stockpile 16 times over deal limit: IAEA Iran enriched uranium stockpile 16 times over deal limit: IAEA
China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu, spreading is low risk China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu, spreading is low risk
Before you go
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Palestinian UN Ambassador calls UNSC inaction on Mideast 'shameful'
Explore More