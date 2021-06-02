Dubai residents work during the day, wrestle at night

Planning events in the morning and doing somersaults at night, Mohammed Saif, known as Shaheen in the ring, is the first Emriati wrestler to perform internationally alongside former WWE stars.

Working alongside WrestlingME’s founder and fellow trainer Samir Nassif, the duo set their sights on bringing high-quality, pro wrestling to Dubai, where people from all walks of life can train and compete.

Shaheen is striving to pursue wrestling and give up his day job should the opportunity come his way.

“In a heartbeat. Yes. Because of the amount of time and effort that I put into the passion, which is wrestling, is unbeatable. So whenever we get this call to pursue wrestling, I would definitely do it like that,” he said from a cafe where he works remotely.

Shaheen was already invited to try out for WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) in Saudi Arabia in February 2020, but plans were halted because of the COVID-19 outbreak around the world.

The 27-year old believes the delay was a ‘blessing in disguise’ as it gave him the chance to work on and grow WrestlingME along with Nassif, before going global one day.

Nassif, who was a pro-wrestler for 6 years, founded WrestlingME in August 2020 and organised the first competition shortly after in November 2020.

The club attracts people of different wrestling levels due to its diverse coaching range from beginner all the way to advanced.

Jay Lamrod, who used to train at home in London joined WrestlingME early on and helped set up the club from the very start.

“We set this up with our bare hands and as you saw today, we really went out there and kind of put on our training. This is pro-wrestling, you know, we do shows, and we train, we put on events, we put on exhibitions. And it’s about storytelling at the end of the day.

Memberships at WrestlingME start at 200 Dirhams for one month and can go up to 1650 Dirhams for a whole year.

