UAE highlights carbon emission reduction strategies at climate negotiations

The United Arab Emirates on Monday participated in virtual meetings being held by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), that covered carbon emissions, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

“The meetings aim to pave the way for the most important discussions that will be presented during 26th UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), set to take place in November 2021 in Glasgow, UK,” according to the WAM report.

Discussions covered carbon pricing and climate equity that involves a fair distribution of the roles and responsibilities in carbon emission reduction and energy transition among developed and developing countries.

The UAE climate negotiation team, presided over by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, comprised the UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change and representatives of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, the Department of Energy – Abu Dhabi, the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, and Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC).

The virtual event emphasized the importance of providing developing countries with the support required to meet their national climate commitments.

The UAE climate negotiation team aims to advance the country’s global climate interests and highlight its achievements in driving climate mitigation and adaptation at home and abroad in line with its voluntary commitments under the Paris Agreement and the UNFCCC, WAM reported.

