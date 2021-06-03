UN welcomes ‘Riyadh Initiative’ to create GlobE Network to combat corruption globally

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Thursday thanked Saudi Arabia for funding the “Riyadh Initiative” aimed at establishing a global network of operations to exchange information between anti-corruption agencies.

The Global Operational Network of Anti-Corruption Law Enforcement Authorities (GlobE Network) was conceived during Saudi Arabia’s Presidency of the G20 last year to develop and launch the network to strengthen efforts to combat corruption internationally.

“The Network will enable law enforcement authorities to navigate legal processes through informal cooperation across borders, helping to build trust and bring those guilty of corruption to justice,” said UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in a special video message on Thursday during the first-ever UN General Assembly special session against corruption.

“We expect the Globe Network to empower all countries with practical solutions and tools to track, investigate and prosecute corruption, complementing existing frameworks,” he added.

Initial funding for the GlobE Network was provided by the government of Saudi Arabia during their G20 Presidency and as the chair of the Anti-Corruption Working Group of the G20. The GlobE Network will be headquartered in Vienna under the auspices of the UN Office of Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

“Many countries are still not able to access anti-corruption networks whether due to decentralized processes or lack of capacity and resources,“ said Mazin Ibrahim al-Kahmous, President of Saudi Arabia’s Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha). “The G20 ‘Riyadh Initiative’ to create the GlobE Network, is meant to address this gap.”

