UAE wins seat on UNESCO diversity committee

The United Arab Emirates was awarded a seat on the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Committee for Protection and Promotion of Diversity of Cultural Expressions, state news agency WAM reported on Friday.

The announcement was made during the eighth session of the four-day virtual conference, granting the UAE membership until 2025.

The committee consists of representatives from 24 nations that act as parties to the Convention, with members elected by the Conference of the Parties for a four-year term.

“The UAE's nomination to the Intergovernmental Committee is a recognition of the important role it plays in protecting and promoting cultural diversity, which is a fundamental pillar of the UAE’s vision for economic growth and sustainable development,” the country’s culture and youth minister and chairperson of the National Commission for Education, Culture and Science Noura bint Mohammed al-Kaabi said.

“Since its establishment, the UAE has put in place legal frameworks that enable all to live and thrive in an environment that fosters diversity and has taken steps to instill these values in the fabric of society.”

The UAE plans to work towards ensuring the promotion and protection of cultural diversity by implementing the committee’s objectives which included increasing dialogue around policies, best practices and measures needed to strengthen creative economies. It will identify important data to support evidence-based cultural policy, and enhance talent support policies.

