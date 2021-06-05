.
.
.
.
Language

Iran-backed Houthis fire missile into Marib, killing 17 including 5-year-old girl

People stand at the site of a Houthi ballistic missile attack over the populated district of Rawda in Marib, Yemen Feb. 6, 2020. (Reuters)
A file photo shows people stand at the site of a Houthi ballistic missile attack over the populated district of Rawda in Marib, Yemen Feb. 6, 2020. (Reuters)

Iran-backed Houthis fire missile into Marib, killing 17 including 5-year-old girl

Followed Unfollow

The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

Iran-backed Houthis fired a ballistic missile Saturday on a government-held city, killing at least 17 people, including a 5-year-old girl, an official said.

The missile hit a gas station in the Rawdha neighborhood in Marib, according to Ali al-Ghulisi, the Marib governor’s press secretary.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

He said dozens of people were wounded in the attack.

There was no immediate comment from the Houthis.

Meanwhile, Omani officials, accompanied by senior Houthi figures, arrived Saturday in Sanaa to try to convince the Houthi militia who control the capital to accept a ceasefire, Houthi sources said.

The Houthi militia continues to block progress towards reaching a ceasefire in Yemen, the US State Department said Friday after its top diplomat for the war-torn country returned to Washington.

“The Houthis continue a devastating offensive on Marib that is condemned by the international community and leaves the Houthis increasingly isolated,” the State Department said in a statement following Special Envoy Tim Lenderking’s sixth publicized trip to the region.

Read more:

Omani mediators in Sanaa to meet with Houthis as Yemen ceasefire talks intensify

UN envoy says he is frustrated as Yemen ceasefire talks derailed

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Dubai hospital bears costs for patients undergoing robotic surgeries Dubai hospital bears costs for patients undergoing robotic surgeries
Developing flu shots now easier with less virus strains thanks to COVID-19: Experts Developing flu shots now easier with less virus strains thanks to COVID-19: Experts
Top Content
Amazon delivery driver arrested after video shows her beating 67-year-old woman Amazon delivery driver arrested after video shows her beating 67-year-old woman
Vaccinated people in UAE can now enjoy quarantine-free travel to Spain: Statement Vaccinated people in UAE can now enjoy quarantine-free travel to Spain: Statement
France opens investigation into personal wealth of Lebanon’s Riad Salameh France opens investigation into personal wealth of Lebanon’s Riad Salameh
Israel’s PM Netanyahu alleges election fraud, accuses rival of duplicity Israel’s PM Netanyahu alleges election fraud, accuses rival of duplicity
Officials: Two trains collide in southern Pakistan, killing over 30 people Officials: Two trains collide in southern Pakistan, killing over 30 people
Two drones destroyed above base housing Americans in Iraq: Army Two drones destroyed above base housing Americans in Iraq: Army
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More