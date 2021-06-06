Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait

Saudi Arabia has intercepted and destroyed a drone launched by the Houthi militia toward the southern city of Khamis Mushait, the Arab Coalition confirmed in a statement.

The coalition confirmed that the Houthi militia continue its attempts to target civilians and civilian objects. It also coalition stressed that it takes operational measures to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure objects from hostile attempts.

Advertisement

Several days ago, a spokesman for the Arab Coalition confirmed to Al Arabiya that the Houthis are “spreading fabrications for fake victories.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The propaganda carried out by the Houthis aims to raise the morale of their members,” Brigadier-General Turki al-Maliki said

He also said that “the Houthi militias have incurred heavy human losses, and many of those deceived have withdrawn.”

Al-Maliki also said that the Arab Coalition’s operations have killed more than 20,000 Houthi militants during the past six months.

“The Saudi armed forces and the coalition forces take their defensive positions along the Saudi-Yemeni border and support the Yemeni army forces in their combat operations inside Yemen, which controls a distance of 30 km inside the Saada governorate,” he added.