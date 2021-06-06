Prince Sultan University signs MoU for Regional VMware IT Academy in Saudi Arabia

Prince Sultan University (PSU) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the New York- listed software company VMware to develop plans to establish the US firm’s first teaching academy in the Gulf, it has been announced.

The Regional VMware IT Academy in collaboration with PSU will support youth digital skills development in line with the aims of Saudi Vision 2030.

PSU, the first private university in the Kingdom, already offers select VMware courses and now plans to expand this with more tutors and the comprehensive range of courses to its more than 6,000 undergraduate students.

As the regional hub, the university will also be responsible for implementing the IT Academy program across other higher educational institutions and training the new tutors to further enhance Saudi Arabia’s skill sets.

Demand for IT skills in the Kingdom is growing as investment in technology grows. Saudi Vision 2030 also aims to transform the Kingdom into a globally competitive ICT hub. Spending on IT in Saudi Arabia is set to grow by more than $6 billion through to 2024, according to research firm Technavio.

“PSU students will have the opportunity to gain advanced training in VMware technologies to help them secure in-demand IT jobs, and support post-pandemic digital transformation in Saudi Arabia and across the region," the Dean of Computer & Information Sciences at PSU Dr. Mohamed Alkanhal said.

The regional VMware IT Academy will help students to develop advanced IT skills in areas including modern apps, cloud and automation, and digital workspace. Courses will initially be delivered online due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In line with Saudi Vision 2030’s aims to empower women in the workforce, PSU and VMware are committed to encouraging women to participate in the program and progress their careers in ICT. Three of the PSU tutors trained to deliver the VMware courses are women, and the university is planning initiatives to maximize the number of female students who enroll on the courses.

