Saudi FM, Kuwait FM hold first Saudi-Kuwaiti Coordination Council meeting

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Kuwait’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser al-Sabah held the first Saudi-Kuwaiti Coordination Council meeting on Sunday.

“Under the guidance of the leaderships of the Kingdom and Kuwait, may God bless them, I held today with my brother [Sheikh Ahmad] the first meeting of the [Saudi-Kuwait Coordination Council], in order strengthen the close and historical ties and deep-rooted brotherhood that bring together the two peoples and the two brotherly countries,” Prince Faisal said in a tweet.



He also said the Council will strengthen the development process and joint coordination between the two countries in many areas.





It will also contribute to pushing Saudi Arabia and Kuwait towards “wider horizons, and will reflect positively on the joint Gulf action so that our countries and peoples can enjoy greater prosperity and well-being.”

Last week, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman welcomed Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad to Riyadh on his first official visit to the neighboring country.

