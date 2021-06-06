UAE well positioned to become digital education leader: Report

The United Arab Emirates is well positioned to become a digital education leader, according to a new study from Arthur D. Little (ADL). The availability of online learning support platforms nationwide is already at 70 percent, while the availability of teacher resources on digital tools has reached 88 percent, the report found. This is higher than the US, Sweden, Austria, and Italy, where remote learning shifts have been successful.

The research explored how countries have transitioned from remote to digital learning.

‘Accelerating post-pandemic e-learning: An opportunity to establish a sustainable digital education system’ highlighted the success that school systems have enjoyed when mitigating negative closure impacts through digital tools, explaining the essential framework for successful new normal education and why digitalization is fundamental for establishing a sustainable, high-class education system.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak daily routines have been upended by mass disruption, and school closures have affected billions of learners worldwide, leading to the rapid, sudden expansion of digital learning.

As per the report’s findings, the availability of digital tools has reduced the negative repercussions of the pandemic on schools overall, laying the foundations for governments, schools, and education companies to converge remote learning and technology use moving forward. While countries are at different stages of digital learning progression, some have fared more favorably than others.

“From a UAE standpoint, the country is excellently positioned to accomplish this, as emphasized by the statistics mentioned above. The 70 percent of online learning support platforms is 15 percent above the global average listed by Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the 88 percent for digital teacher resources is 24 percent above the global average,” Dr. Raymond Khoury, a Partner from Arthur D. Little Middle East said.

“A digital education culture is required to be promoted and fostered in every establishment, teachers must guide and support students throughout their digital learning journeys, and the importance of infrastructure cannot be overlooked,” he said. “With regards to the latter, seamless access to infrastructure is paramount, with students and staff requiring software, hardware, and reliable internet connectivity at all times.”

Post-pandemic e-learning is highly likely, especially when considering the UAE’s notable digital education system status at the global level, the research concluded.

