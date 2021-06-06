.
.
.
.
Language

UAE well positioned to become digital education leader: Report

UAE Ministry of Education school in Dubai, Abu Dhabi (UAE Ministry of Education) 2 .jpg
UAE Ministry of Education school in Dubai, Abu Dhabi (UAE Ministry of Education)

UAE well positioned to become digital education leader: Report

Followed Unfollow

Peter Donnelly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The United Arab Emirates is well positioned to become a digital education leader, according to a new study from Arthur D. Little (ADL). The availability of online learning support platforms nationwide is already at 70 percent, while the availability of teacher resources on digital tools has reached 88 percent, the report found. This is higher than the US, Sweden, Austria, and Italy, where remote learning shifts have been successful.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The research explored how countries have transitioned from remote to digital learning.

‘Accelerating post-pandemic e-learning: An opportunity to establish a sustainable digital education system’ highlighted the success that school systems have enjoyed when mitigating negative closure impacts through digital tools, explaining the essential framework for successful new normal education and why digitalization is fundamental for establishing a sustainable, high-class education system.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak daily routines have been upended by mass disruption, and school closures have affected billions of learners worldwide, leading to the rapid, sudden expansion of digital learning.

As per the report’s findings, the availability of digital tools has reduced the negative repercussions of the pandemic on schools overall, laying the foundations for governments, schools, and education companies to converge remote learning and technology use moving forward. While countries are at different stages of digital learning progression, some have fared more favorably than others.

“From a UAE standpoint, the country is excellently positioned to accomplish this, as emphasized by the statistics mentioned above. The 70 percent of online learning support platforms is 15 percent above the global average listed by Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the 88 percent for digital teacher resources is 24 percent above the global average,” Dr. Raymond Khoury, a Partner from Arthur D. Little Middle East said.

“A digital education culture is required to be promoted and fostered in every establishment, teachers must guide and support students throughout their digital learning journeys, and the importance of infrastructure cannot be overlooked,” he said. “With regards to the latter, seamless access to infrastructure is paramount, with students and staff requiring software, hardware, and reliable internet connectivity at all times.”

Post-pandemic e-learning is highly likely, especially when considering the UAE’s notable digital education system status at the global level, the research concluded.

Read more:

Prince Sultan University signs MoU for Regional VMware IT Academy in Saudi Arabia

UK health minister says June 21 too soon to decide on lifting COVID restrictions

Chasing the money: FIFA’s quest for a biennial World Cup

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Dubai hospital bears costs for patients undergoing robotic surgeries Dubai hospital bears costs for patients undergoing robotic surgeries
Developing flu shots now easier with less virus strains thanks to COVID-19: Experts Developing flu shots now easier with less virus strains thanks to COVID-19: Experts
Top Content
Amazon delivery driver arrested after video shows her beating 67-year-old woman Amazon delivery driver arrested after video shows her beating 67-year-old woman
Vaccinated people in UAE can now enjoy quarantine-free travel to Spain: Statement Vaccinated people in UAE can now enjoy quarantine-free travel to Spain: Statement
France opens investigation into personal wealth of Lebanon’s Riad Salameh France opens investigation into personal wealth of Lebanon’s Riad Salameh
Israel’s PM Netanyahu alleges election fraud, accuses rival of duplicity Israel’s PM Netanyahu alleges election fraud, accuses rival of duplicity
Two drones destroyed above base housing Americans in Iraq: Army Two drones destroyed above base housing Americans in Iraq: Army
Israeli police arrest Palestinian activist twins from East Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah Israeli police arrest Palestinian activist twins from East Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More