Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince meets with British Foreign Secretary in Neom

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Monday met with British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab in Neom, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

“During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations and aspects of joint cooperation in various fields. They also discussed the latest developments in the Middle East and the efforts exerted to enhance security and stability [in the region],” according to SPA.

The meeting was attended by Prince Khalid bin Bandar bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, the Kingdom’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, and the Kingdom’s Minister of Trade, Majid bin Abdullah Al Qasabi.

Britain’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Neil Crompton, was also in attendance, SPA reported.

