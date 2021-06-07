.
.
.
.
Language

UAE Central Bank sets up encrypted whistleblowing portal to report misconduct

Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE). (Supplied)
Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE). (Supplied)

UAE Central Bank sets up encrypted whistleblowing portal to report misconduct

Followed Unfollow

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE) has set up an encrypted whistleblowing portal for internal and external stakeholders to voice concerns about misconduct or policy violations made by its contractors, representatives and employees.

CBUAE launched the encrypted channel to ensure better governance and compliance of its Code of Conduct, aiming to address any illegal activity or unethical practices that would undermine its credibility. The entity plans to use this tool to take necessary action against parties involved in such behavior in a timely manner once alerted.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

It can be accessed on the CBUAE website to report actions made by stakeholders ranging from financial institutions to employees and vendors that represent it. The whistleblower can file the complaint and attach files and documents relevant to the situation.

The “Whistleblowing” page on the website outlines that the portal will play an instrumental role in keeping their institution “honest, efficient and responsible”.

“In recognition of this role, the Central Bank of the UAE provides the opportunity for all stakeholders including supervised entities, vendors, counterparties and the public to discreetly disclose wrongdoings by CBUAE Employees, Contractors, and Representatives in an environment free from the threat of retaliation. Fraud and corruption can be averted and reputations protected if timely information is received and acted upon.”

Read more:

UAE central bank extends stimulus measures to mid-2022 to drive economic recovery

UAE’s President Sheikh Khalifa appoints new central bank governor

Amended UAE Commercial Companies Law allows 100 pct foreign ownership from June 1

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Dubai hospital bears costs for patients undergoing robotic surgeries Dubai hospital bears costs for patients undergoing robotic surgeries
Developing flu shots now easier with less virus strains thanks to COVID-19: Experts Developing flu shots now easier with less virus strains thanks to COVID-19: Experts
Top Content
Amazon delivery driver arrested after video shows her beating 67-year-old woman Amazon delivery driver arrested after video shows her beating 67-year-old woman
Vaccinated people in UAE can now enjoy quarantine-free travel to Spain: Statement Vaccinated people in UAE can now enjoy quarantine-free travel to Spain: Statement
France opens investigation into personal wealth of Lebanon’s Riad Salameh France opens investigation into personal wealth of Lebanon’s Riad Salameh
Israel’s PM Netanyahu alleges election fraud, accuses rival of duplicity Israel’s PM Netanyahu alleges election fraud, accuses rival of duplicity
Pakistani train smashes into derailed carriages, 36 killed Pakistani train smashes into derailed carriages, 36 killed
Two drones destroyed above base housing Americans in Iraq: Army Two drones destroyed above base housing Americans in Iraq: Army
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More