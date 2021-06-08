.
.
.
.
Language

‘Thrilled to have you’: UAE welcomes American Jewish advocacy group

The Emirati, Israeli and US flags sway in the wind at the Abu Dhabi airport at the arrival of the first-ever commercial flight from Israel to the UAE, on August 31, 2020. (AFP)
The Emirati, Israeli and US flags sway in the wind at the Abu Dhabi airport at the arrival of the first-ever commercial flight from Israel to the UAE, on August 31, 2020. (File photo: AFP)

‘Thrilled to have you’: UAE welcomes American Jewish advocacy group

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Dubai

Published: Updated:

The American Jewish Committee (AJC) advocacy group said it has opened an office in the United Arab Emirates, its first in the Arab region, in a move welcomed by the Gulf state’s foreign minister to promote dialog.

The UAE and Bahrain established ties with Israel last year in US-brokered deals called the Abraham Accords.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We are thrilled to have you,” Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan told the group’s virtual annual global forum on Monday. “Your presence in the UAE is ... part of changing mindsets.”

Sheikh Abdullah and his Bahraini counterpart Abdullatif Al-Zayani reiterated that the accords, which Sudan and Morocco have also signed, aimed to help bring lasting peace and prosperity through cooperation in fields such as technology and health.

“We have to be tolerant to thrive ... in a challenging neighborhood,” the Emirati minister said.

He said the global effort to “challenge extremism and radical ideas has not been appropriate”.

The UAE has pressed on with plans to further ties with Israel, despite Israel-Hamas hostilities last month.

Sheikh Abdullah said finding a solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict would require “strategic” thinking on both sides.

Read more:

UAE and Bahrain peace agreements with Israel: Implications and repercussions

GCC Jewish communities form regional alliance; plan to establish Jewish court

Jews in GCC countries get 650 pounds of matzah ahead of Passover

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Dubai hospital bears costs for patients undergoing robotic surgeries Dubai hospital bears costs for patients undergoing robotic surgeries
Developing flu shots now easier with less virus strains thanks to COVID-19: Experts Developing flu shots now easier with less virus strains thanks to COVID-19: Experts
Top Content
Pfizer vaccine ‘completely safe’ for UAE residents who got Sinopharm shot: Experts Pfizer vaccine ‘completely safe’ for UAE residents who got Sinopharm shot: Experts
Muslim family of four killed in ‘premeditated’ Canada truck attack Muslim family of four killed in ‘premeditated’ Canada truck attack
Saudi Arabia plays ‘pivotal’ role in regional security: British Foreign Secretary Saudi Arabia plays ‘pivotal’ role in regional security: British Foreign Secretary
White House says Biden, Erdogan to have expansive discussion on bilateral ties White House says Biden, Erdogan to have expansive discussion on bilateral ties
Palestinian teen bears scars of eviction battle in East Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah Palestinian teen bears scars of eviction battle in East Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah
Hungary back pedals on Chinese university plans after massive protests Hungary back pedals on Chinese university plans after massive protests
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More