UAE sends 960 tons of aid to Gaza Strip: WAM

The United Arab Emirates’ humanitarian arm, the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), on Monday sent 960 tons of urgent medical and food items for 20,000 families in the Gaza Strip “to alleviate the humanitarian repercussions,” Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

WAM said the UAE had sent 33 shipments through the Rafah Border Crossing, as part of the ERC’s humanitarian and relief programs for the Palestinian people.

Palestinians in Gaza are suffering from dire humanitarian conditions following the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip that began last month, ending 11 days of cross-border shelling exchanges.

Continued crossfire between Israeli forces and militant groups including Hamas are “unacceptable,” Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the UN General Assembly last month, saying “the fighting must stop immediately.”

“I am deeply shocked by the continued air and artillery bombardment by the Israeli Defense Forces in Gaza,” Guterres said.

Families in Gaza lack necessary food, medicine, clothing and basic construction materials, according to WAM.

“The UAE is closely following the developments of the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip,” WAM reported.

In January, the country had sent 808 tons of urgent relief materials with a value of AED9 million ($2.45 million), to support 10,000 families and provide the basic needs of Palestinians and improve their living conditions.

