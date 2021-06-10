.
.
.
.
Language

Arab Coalition says wants to prepare political ground for peace process in Yemen

Smoke and dust rise near buildings in Sanaa, Yemen March 7, 2021. (Reuters)
Smoke and dust rise near buildings in Sanaa, Yemen March 7, 2021. (Reuters)

Arab Coalition says wants to prepare political ground for peace process in Yemen

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Dubai

Published: Updated:

The Arab Coalition said on Thursday it has stopped carrying out attacks near Sanaa or any other Yemeni city because it wants to prepare the political ground for a peaceful settlement.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The statement, made by the spokesperson for Arab Coalition and published by the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA), followed media reports of an attack on an armored division belonging to the Iran-backed Houthis near the Yemeni capital. The spokesperson, Turki al-Maliki, denied the report, adding that “no military operation has been carried out in the vicinity of Sanaa or any other Yemeni cities over the past period… with the aim of preparing the political ground for a peace process.”

Read more:

Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait

Iran-backed Houthis fire missile into Marib, killing 17 including 5-year-old girl

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Dubai hospital bears costs for patients undergoing robotic surgeries Dubai hospital bears costs for patients undergoing robotic surgeries
Developing flu shots now easier with less virus strains thanks to COVID-19: Experts Developing flu shots now easier with less virus strains thanks to COVID-19: Experts
Top Content
US-based Iranian professor under fire for hiding facts about 1988 massacre US-based Iranian professor under fire for hiding facts about 1988 massacre
Five rockets target Iraq’s Balad airbase housing US contractors, no casualties Five rockets target Iraq’s Balad airbase housing US contractors, no casualties
Sudan will not lift wheat, furnace oil, cooking gas subsidies this year Sudan will not lift wheat, furnace oil, cooking gas subsidies this year
Two police officers protecting Pakistan polio vaccination team shot dead Two police officers protecting Pakistan polio vaccination team shot dead
Baghdad airport attack carried out with ‘booby-trapped drone’ Baghdad airport attack carried out with ‘booby-trapped drone’
Russian soldier killed, three more injured in Syria from IED blast Russian soldier killed, three more injured in Syria from IED blast
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More