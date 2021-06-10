Arab Coalition says wants to prepare political ground for peace process in Yemen

The Arab Coalition said on Thursday it has stopped carrying out attacks near Sanaa or any other Yemeni city because it wants to prepare the political ground for a peaceful settlement.

The statement, made by the spokesperson for Arab Coalition and published by the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA), followed media reports of an attack on an armored division belonging to the Iran-backed Houthis near the Yemeni capital. The spokesperson, Turki al-Maliki, denied the report, adding that “no military operation has been carried out in the vicinity of Sanaa or any other Yemeni cities over the past period… with the aim of preparing the political ground for a peace process.”

