Arab coalition destroys Houthi drone fired at Khamis Mushait: State TV

Missiles and drone aircraft are seen on display at an exhibition at an unidentified location in Yemen in this undated handout photo released by the Houthi Media Office, Sept. 17, 2019. (Reuters)
Missiles and drone aircraft are seen on display at an exhibition at an unidentified location in Yemen in this undated handout photo released by the Houthi Media Office, Sept. 17, 2019. (Reuters)

Reuters

The Arab coalition destroyed on Thursday a Houthi drone fired in the direction of the southern Saudi city of Khamis Mushait, the state TV reported.

The Iran-backed Houthi militia has repeatedly targeted border Saudi cities while the coalition says it intercepts most of the attacks.

