Arab coalition destroys Houthi drone fired at Khamis Mushait: State TV

The Arab coalition destroyed on Thursday a Houthi drone fired in the direction of the southern Saudi city of Khamis Mushait, the state TV reported.

The Iran-backed Houthi militia has repeatedly targeted border Saudi cities while the coalition says it intercepts most of the attacks.

