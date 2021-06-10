Explosions shake Yemen’s Marib city center, residents say

Three big explosions shook the Yemeni city of Marib on Thursday and a local official blamed the blasts on missile and drone strikes by Iran-backed Houthi forces trying to seize the gas-rich region.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Two residents reported the blasts and said they heard the sound of ambulances. The local official told Reuters the Houthis had fired a missile and an armed drone at the city.

There was no confirmation from the militia, which has launched an offensive to take the internationally recognized government’s last stronghold in the north of the Arabian Peninsula country.

It was not immediately clear if there were any casualties from the explosions.

Earlier this month at least 17 people were killed in an explosion near a petrol station in Marib. The government said it was caused by a Houthi missile, but the group said it had only hit a military camp.

Yemen has been mired in violence since the Houthis ousted the government from the capital, Sanaa, in late 2014, prompting an Arab coalition to intervene months later.

The United Nations, backed by the US, is pressing for a nationwide ceasefire.

Read more:

Arab Coalition says wants to prepare political ground for peace process in Yemen

Iran-backed Houthis refusing to engage ‘meaningfully’ on a Yemen ceasefire: US

Iran-backed Houthis fire missile into Marib, killing 17 including 5-year-old girl