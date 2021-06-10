Most UAE residents think events for vaccinated people will curb COVID-19: Survey

Seven out of ten United Arab Emirates residents think opening live events only to vaccinated people will help curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country, a new survey has found.

Half of the residents polled as part of YouGov’s recent study said they were not fully aware of COVID-19 restrictions attending and participating in live entertainment and social activities.

Advertisement

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Dubai eased measures to allow events to take place safely with the condition that spectators and participants be vaccinated for COVID-19 and observe the required precautionary measures.

When asked about this new rule 49 percent of people claimed they had heard about it and were aware of all the rules. Some had heard about it but not completely aware of the rules (28 percent), while others were totally unaware (17 percent) or unsure about it (6 percent).

Seven out of ten respondents view the easing of restrictions favourably and feel the new rule will curb COVID-19 cases not just in Dubai (71 percent) but across the UAE (72 percent).

When asked about the different places that they feel most comfortable visiting post vaccination, UAE residents showed greatest comfort in visiting outdoor public places such as beaches, parks, etc. (68 percent), followed by indoor public places (museums, malls, etc.), and hotels and resorts (64 percent each).

A large proportion are relaxed about taking domestic trips (62 percent) or attending sporting events (51 percent). In comparison to this, people are less comfortable with international travel (49 percent), wedding events (44 percent) or live concerts (43 percent).

Men are notably more comfortable than women in visiting all the above mentioned places post vaccination.

Among the surveyed respondents, three in five claim to have taken all injections required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. One in seven (14 percent) have started the process but need another shot while one in five (19 percent) intend to take the shots soon. The rest are either unwilling or unsure about getting vaccinated (7 percent).

It seems the new mandate is likely to encourage people to get vaccinated, with 65 percent of residents out of those who have not taken a single injection (those who plan to, do not intend to or are unsure) said they are likely to take the COVID-19 vaccination following the new mandate.

The survey data was collected online among 1006 respondents in the UAE by YouGov’s Omnibus between May 26th and June 2nd 2021 using YouGov’s panel of over 11 million people worldwide.

Read more:

Asia’s synthetic drug trade expanded amid COVID-19 pandemic

COVID-19 pandemic fueled racism, child abuse: EU rights agency

First among equals: The chase for vaccine passports