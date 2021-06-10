.
US Treasury imposes sanctions on smuggling network funding Yemen’s Houthis

File photo of the US Treasury. (Shutterstock)

US Treasury imposes sanctions on smuggling network funding Yemen's Houthis

Reuters, Washington

The US Treasury on Thursday imposed sanctions on what it said are members of a smuggling network that produces millions of dollars for Yemen’s Iran-affiliated Houthi movement.

“This network generates tens of millions of dollars in revenue from the sale of commodities, like Iranian petroleum, a significant portion of which is then directed through a complex network of intermediaries and exchange houses in multiple countries to the Houthis,” a Treasury statement said.

Those slapped with sanctions included two Yemenis, five other nationalities, as well as entities based in Gulf, Istanbul and Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, which is controlled by the Houthis.

Read more: Explosions shake Yemen’s Marib city center, residents say

