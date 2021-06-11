UAE, Brazil, Albania, Gambia, and Ghana voted on to UN Security Council

Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Albania, Gabon and Ghana were elected Friday by the UN General Assembly to be non-permanent member of the Security Council in 2022 to 2023, potentially shifting the power balance within the world body, diplomats said.

“Brazil and the United Arab Emirates have strong positions in foreign policy, and Albania, which will sit on the Council for the first time in its history, is also a member of the Organization for Islamic Cooperation,” a diplomat said, on condition of anonymity.

The countries will in January succeed Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Vietnam and Estonia, and the shift will change the balance of power within the Security Council, diplomats predicted.

“It will change things”, another diplomat said. “Brazil is a force in itself” and it will replace the smallest country ever to have sat on the council. As for the Emirates, “they have a role in several conflicts”, the diplomat said, referring to Yemen and Libya.

In January, Gabon and Ghana will take seats currently held by Niger and Tunisia.

Out of 193 members of the United Nations called on to vote, Brazil won 181 votes, the UAE 179, Albania 175, Gabon 183 and Ghana 185.

The Democratic Republic of Congo and Chad had withdrawn as candidates, meaning that none of the positions available had multiple applicants.

For years, regional groups have become accustomed to nominating candidates for their positions in advance to avoid fratricidal rivalries.

After having counted in recent years up to five members of the Security Council, the European Union risks a loss of influence because in January when it will only have two, France and Ireland.

The Security Council has 15 members in total, including five permanent members with a veto right (US, China, Russia, France and Britain) and 10 non-permanent members, half of whom are replaced every year.

