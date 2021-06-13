Houthis launch drone targeting school in Saudi Arabia’s Asir, no injuries reported

Saudi Arabia’s civil defense in Asir region said a Houthi drone had landed on a school without causing any injuries, according to a statement.

The agency said civil defence authorities had received a report that a projectile launched from Yemen by the Iran-backed Houthis had fallen on a school in Asir. The projectile turned out to be a drone, the agency reported, citing the Aseer civil

defence directorate.

“The propaganda carried out by the Houthis aims to raise the morale of their members. The Houthi militias are trying to calm the popular anger in their areas of control with fabrications and false victories,” Arab Coalition Spokesman Brigadier General Turki al-Maliki said recently.

“The aim of such media fabrications is to cover the reality of the operational situation on the ground, and the heavy losses of terrorist elements and militia military equipment in the Marib and al-Jawf governorates, where more than 4,000 vehicles were destroyed,” he added.