.
.
.
.
Language

Bodies of 25 migrants found off Yemen after boat capsized: Official

Yemeni local coast guards walk after being deployed at Hodeidah port in Hodeidah, Yemen. (Reuters)
Yemeni local coast guards walk after being deployed at Hodeidah port in Hodeidah, Yemen. (Reuters)

Bodies of 25 migrants found off Yemen after boat capsized: Official

Followed Unfollow

AFP, Hodeidah, Yemen

Published: Updated:

The bodies of 25 migrants were recovered off Yemen on Monday after the boat that was carrying them capsized, a provincial official told AFP.

“Fishermen recovered 25 bodies,” said Jalil Ahmed Ali from the Lahij provincial authority, adding that a total of 200 people had been on board and that smugglers said the vessel overturned two days ago.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The fate of the other people on board was not clear.

Read more: Saudi air defense destroys Houthi drone targeting Khamis Mushait: State TV

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia to limit Hajj to 60,000 residents, nationals living in Kingdom Saudi Arabia to limit Hajj to 60,000 residents, nationals living in Kingdom
Abu Dhabi requires COVID-19 vaccine, negative PCR test to enter public places Abu Dhabi requires COVID-19 vaccine, negative PCR test to enter public places
Top Content
Houthis launch drone targeting school in Saudi Arabia’s Asir, no injuries reported Houthis launch drone targeting school in Saudi Arabia’s Asir, no injuries reported
New Israeli government wins majority vote with Bennett as PM, Netanyahu ousted New Israeli government wins majority vote with Bennett as PM, Netanyahu ousted
Saudi shopping malls open only to COVID-19 vaccinated people from August Saudi shopping malls open only to COVID-19 vaccinated people from August
Explainer: Who is Israel’s new Prime Minister Naftali Bennett? Explainer: Who is Israel’s new Prime Minister Naftali Bennett?
New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern pans Christchurch mosque attacks film amid backlash New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern pans Christchurch mosque attacks film amid backlash
US President Joe Biden welcomes new Israeli government led by Naftali Bennett US President Joe Biden welcomes new Israeli government led by Naftali Bennett
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More