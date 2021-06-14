Bodies of 25 migrants found off Yemen after boat capsized: Official

The bodies of 25 migrants were recovered off Yemen on Monday after the boat that was carrying them capsized, a provincial official told AFP.

“Fishermen recovered 25 bodies,” said Jalil Ahmed Ali from the Lahij provincial authority, adding that a total of 200 people had been on board and that smugglers said the vessel overturned two days ago.

The fate of the other people on board was not clear.

