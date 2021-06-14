Saudi Arabia elected as titular member of ILO’s governing body

The International Labour Organization (ILO) has elected Saudi Arabia to a titular membership of its governing body, according to an announcement.

Elections for ILO memberships were held on Monday as part of the 109th session of the International Labour Conference, which is currently being virtually held until June 19.

The announcement of Saudi Arabia’s election as a titular ILO member follows the Kingdom’s contribution as a deputy member during 2017-2020; which was exceptionally extended for an additional year due to the pandemic.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, since joining the ILO in 1976 Saudi Arabia was previously elected for a titular seat for the periods (1982, 1985, and 1998), which gave it significant experience in the handling of international labour issues, and has enabled it to obtain the full support of the member states of the ILO to get this new distinguished election.

“On this occasion, Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Eng. Ahmed bin Sulaiman Al-Rajhi explained how this election is an outcome of the Saudi leadership’s continuous efforts to support the labor market and workers in the Kingdom, especially in facing the unprecedented challenges related to the pandemic, in addition to the Kingdom’s successful G20 presidency last year. This election reflects the growing confidence the Kingdom enjoys regionally and internationally, especially in the field of consolidating labor values, and the appreciation and recognition of the ILO member states of its efforts and achievements on the international labor front,” read a news release statement from the Saudi Press Agency on the announcement.