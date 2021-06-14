Saudi air defense destroys Houthi drone targeting Khamis Mushait: State TV

.
Houthis Drones
File photo of an armed drone launched by Yemen’s Houthi group towards Saudi Arabia.

Reuters

Saudi Arabian air defenses intercepted and destroyed an armed drone launched by Yemen’s Houthi group towards the southern Saudi city of Khamis Mushait, state television said on Monday.

It cited the Arab military coalition, which has been battling the Houthis for over six years, as saying it was taking operational measures to protect civilians from such assaults.

On Sunday, Saudi state media said a drone rigged with explosives fell on a school in the Kingdom’s Aseer province but that no injuries were reported.

The Iran-aligned Houthis have frequently launched cross-border missile and drone attacks on Saudi cities in the war. The coalition has in the past responded with air strikes on Houthi military targets in Yemen.

